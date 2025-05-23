Fayette County leaders to look at ways to use Penn State campus after branch closes

LEMONT FURNACE, Pa. — Seven branch campuses of Penn State University will close in two years, including the campuses in Fayette County, New Kensington, and Shenango. The board of trustees voted 25 to 8 in favor of closing the campuses.

“It’s a blow to Fayette County,” said County Commissioner Vincent Vicites. “No doubt about it.”

Penn State said its decision to close the branch campuses is based on data collected that shows enrollment declines and projected decreases in Pennsylvania’s college-aged population.

“We’re deeply disappointed in this decision,” Vicites said. Penn State Fayette Campus is a cornerstone for this community and a bright spot for our young people."

Over the last two and half months, Fayette County leaders from elected officials, business owners, those who go to Penn State Fayette and live in the county, have written letters and made calls to try to convince the board to keep the campus open.

Vicites said the university should have worked to get that input from the start.

“I think we had community input on the backside after we found out, but it should have been part of that study and incorporated into how important Penn State Fayette, as well as the other campuses, were to this system,” Vicites said.

Last week, Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek spoke to Jonathan Light, President of Teamsters Local 8. That’s the union that represents technical support employees at Penn State Main and all of its branches.

30 of those workers in our area will be out of a job in two years.

Light criticized Penn State for closing branches while it’s doing a major $700 million renovation to Beaver Stadium on its main campus.

“They’re investigating in the stadium that has nothing to do with education. It has nothing to do with keeping people employed,” Light said. “Essentially they’re more worried about national championships than someone celebrating their college degree.”

Vicites said talks are already starting to see what the county can do with the Fayette Campus after Penn State moves out in 2027.

“We’re just formulating ideas at this point and there are a lot of good suggestions I’m sure will come forth but we will take action and we will do something,” Vicites told Havranek. “We’re going to really be focused on that in the coming weeks.”

