Pittsburgh Police looking for missing 11-year-old boy

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police are looking for a missing 11-year-old boy.

Police said Khalil Jackson was last seen on the 5100 block of Kincaid Street in Garfield as he left for school on Monday.

Jackson is known to frequent the Garfield neighborhood, the Hill District and Pittsburgh’s Northside.

Jackson is 4 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 80 pounds.

Police said he was last seen wearing a maroon and blue jacket, unknown-color sweatpants and Crocs shoes.

Police are considering him endangered because of his age.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 412-323-7141 or 911.

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