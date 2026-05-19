How to get your video, photo memories made into digital copies for free

Do all of the proms, graduations and weddings going on right now have you feeling nostalgic?

If you are thinking back to your own wedding video or old family photos, it can be pricey to have those memories made into digital copies.

But as Susan Koeppen found out, there is a way to get that job done for free - on Channel 11 Morning News at 5:30 and 6:30 a.m.

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