FDA approves first daily birth control pill for sale without prescription

PITTSBURGH — The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved the first daily birth control pill for sale without a prescription.

Perrigo’s progestin-only contraceptive, Opill, will be available over the counter beginning in the first quarter of 2024, company officials said.

Medical groups including the American Medical Association and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists have been advocating for years.

Dr. Yasawi Kislovskiy is an OBGYN and the Director of Reproductive Infectious Disease at Allegheny Health Network. She said the research supports this decision.

“We have many decades of research showing great efficacy and safety data about this particular medication, and it has been such a welcome sign from the FDA to really back that data up with their decision,” Kislovskiy said.

The FDA said it’s approving the drug for all users of reproductive age, including teenagers. The decision is expected to reduce the risk of unintended pregnancies. According to the FDA, half of the 6.1 million pregnancies in the U.S. each year are unintended.

“Having medications available through a pharmacy without having to get a prescription or talk to anybody--when it’s a safe and reliable medication-- is a great step towards improving access to care, reducing barriers. I’m hopeful health care in general moves toward reducing barriers and improving access in all those other areas as well,” Kislovskiy said.

The FDA says the Opill will be affordable, though they have not announced a price.

“I think the primary [question] is cost. I think a lot of women get their birth control pills at a $0 copay now. Are they willing to pay for the convenience,” said Jay Adzema, pharmacist.

