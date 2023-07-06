Local

‘She was an angel’: Family grieves loss of toddler struck, killed by car in North Versailles

Arionna Porter

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — A heartbroken family is grieving the loss of a toddler who was struck and killed by a car in North Versailles on Tuesday.

With tears streaming down her face, Arionna Porter’s mother Ariel Coover, remembers her sweet little girl.

“Her silly giggle,” Coover said. “Her little gummy smile. Her little sharp tooth, and then her little silliness, the noise she made. Her laughter, it just lightened anyone’s day.”

