Star Lake issues ‘High Traffic Alert’ for Eric Church concert

The Pavilion at Star Lake has issued a traffic alert for the Eric Church concert Saturday.

Dead & Company, the first concert of the season at the Washington County venue on June 5, was sold out and turned into a traffic nightmare, with traffic backed up for hours.

Heavy traffic is expected again for Church’s “Outsiders Revival Tour.” Parking lots open at 3 p.m. and gates open at 5:30 p.m. The show starts at 7 p.m.

