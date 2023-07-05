Local

Beyoncé concert stop in Pittsburgh canceled

By WPXI.com News Staff

Beyoncé’s concert stop in Pittsburgh has been canceled.

Acrisure made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday morning, saying “Due to production logistics and scheduling issues, unfortunately the August 3rd Pittsburgh stop of the RENAISSANCEWORLD TOUR will not be taking place.”

The post states that refunds will be automatically issued.

Those who purchased tickets are asked to contact their point of purchase with questions. No other information was provided.

Channel 11 has reached out to Acrisure for more information and is waiting to hear back.

