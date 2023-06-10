Federal charges filed against 2 men accused of using skimming devices to steal information

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Investigators say two Romanian Nationals set up skimming devices in local stores to get credit card numbers and pins to steal your money.

Police said they caught them at a store along busy McKnight Road when they returned for one of the devices.

Investigators then went to a hotel in Cranberry Township where the men stayed and uncovered a treasure trove of evidence.

Officers found more skimming devices, working keypads, tools, thousands of dollars and several hundred fake credit cards. They even had security seal stickers to reassure customers that machines had not been tampered with falsely.

Some of the devices had tiny pinhole cameras, allowing the men to record people inserting their pin numbers.

Both men are in the Allegheny County Jail and are denied bond because they are considered flight risks.

