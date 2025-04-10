Fifth and Forbes theater relic listed for sale downtown

PITTSBURGH — The New York owner of a redeveloped theater relic in the heart of downtown is now working to sell it.

The Pittsburgh office of Cushman & Wakefield has announced that it is marketing Warner Centre for sale, a property long owned by JJ Operating Inc.

Adarryl Dreher, a director specializing in capital markets for the Pittsburgh office of Cushman & Wakefield, announced he was representing the property for sale on LinkedIn.

Dreher didn’t immediately respond for comment.

Originally built as a theater in 1918 and last operated for showing movies more than 40 years ago, Warner Centre is mostly office, with some retail, totaling nearly 123,000 square feet.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group