Fine Wine & Good Spirits on East Ohio Street to temporarily close

PITTSBURGH — The Fine Wine & Good Spirits store at 418 East Ohio Street in Pittsburgh’s North Side will temporarily close for renovations.

According to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, the store will close at 9 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 15.

Customers are encouraged to shop at the following Fine Wine & Good Spirits locations during the renovations:

339 Fifth Avenue, Pittsburgh

2001 Smallman Street, Pittsburgh

959 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh

The East Ohio Street location is expected to reopen later this winter, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board said.

