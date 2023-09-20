Local

Fine Wine & Good Spirits store in South Park to close temporarily for renovations

By WPXI.com News Staff

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The Fine Wine & Good Spirits store in South Park will close temporarily for renovations.

According to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, the store at 2550 Brownsville Road will temporarily close, starting at 9 p.m. on Saturday,

An exact reopening date has not been announced, but a news release said it is expected to reopen “this fall.”

For the time being, the PLCB is encouraging customers to shop at the following locations:

  • 5249 Library Rd., Bethel Park
  • Bill Green’s Shopping Center, 10 Old Clairton Rd., Pittsburgh
  • Village Square, 5000 Oxford Dr., Bethel Park

