Fine Wine & Good Spirits store in South Park to close temporarily for renovations

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The Fine Wine & Good Spirits store in South Park will close temporarily for renovations.

According to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, the store at 2550 Brownsville Road will temporarily close, starting at 9 p.m. on Saturday,

An exact reopening date has not been announced, but a news release said it is expected to reopen “this fall.”

For the time being, the PLCB is encouraging customers to shop at the following locations:

5249 Library Rd., Bethel Park

Bill Green’s Shopping Center, 10 Old Clairton Rd., Pittsburgh

Village Square, 5000 Oxford Dr., Bethel Park

