Steelers defend hit that hurt Nick Chubb

The Nick Chubb injury is the worst part of football. In the Steelers and Browns Monday night clash, star Browns running back Nick Chubb suffered a severe knee injury when his knee hyperextended on a hit from Minkah Fitzpatrick and Cole Holcomb. The training staff transported Chubb to a local hospital, and as of early Tuesday, Chubb was out of the hospital. Players from both sides empathize with Chubb and the injury he suffered.

“It hurts,” star Browns defensive end Myles Garrett said. “That’s our brother, my brother. We’ve been here together for a long time. It’s a blow for the whole team, and this injury is awful. But we have to push on and come together as a team.”

Patrick Peterson tweeted prayers to Chubb. Some call the hit dirty when Fitzpatrick went low on Chubb to stop his momentum, thus bending his knee backward. However, Holcomb, the other defender in the play, does not think the play is dirty. He, too, just like everyone else, is praying for Chubb’s recovery. Chubb is reportedly out for the rest of the season after the hit.

