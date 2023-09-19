Local

Minkah Fitzpatrick released from hospital

By Alan Saunders, Sports Now Group

Football Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper (2) talk after a play during an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has been released from a Pittsburgh-area hospital after undergoing scans late on Monday night after the Steelers beat the Cleveland Browns, 26-22 on Monday Night Football.

Fitzpatrick left the game in the third quarter after making a tackle against Browns running back Jerome Ford. He was seen vomiting on the sideline, and walked to the locker room under his own power.

He was then taken to the hospital with what the Steelers called a chest injury. According to a report by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Fitzpatrick has been diagnosed with a chest contusion, and scans were negative for further damage.

