Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in Wilmerding

By WPXI.com News Staff

A person was hit and killed by a vehicle this morning in Wilmerding.

It happened on the Tri-Boro Expressway around 5 a.m.

Police and EMS are still on the scene. The road is closed between Monroeville Avenue and Patton Street.

