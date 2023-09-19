Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in Wilmerding

A person was hit and killed by a vehicle this morning in Wilmerding.

It happened on the Tri-Boro Expressway around 5 a.m.

Police and EMS are still on the scene. The road is closed between Monroeville Avenue and Patton Street.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

