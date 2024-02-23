Local

Crews battle fire at Fayette County market

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

First responders were called to a fire at Grindles Market along Leisenring Vanderbilt Road in Vanderbilt around 3 a.m.

Firefighters were called to a fire early this morning at a business in Fayette County.

First responders were met with flames when they got to Grindle’s Market along Leisenring Vanderbilt Road in Vanderbilt around 3 a.m.

A firefighter told Channel 11 it’s a crime scene.

A few days ago, the store posted on Facebook that someone recently broke in. Police and firefighters have not said if the two incidents are related.

The market was closed when the fire broke out. There were no reported injuries.

