Fire breaks out in Washington County home

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

House fire A house caught fire just after 11 p.m. Thursday at a home along South McNary Street in Houston.

The Red Cross was called to assist the residents of a Washington County home that caught fire late Thursday night.

It happened just after 11 p.m. at a home along South McNary Street in Houston.

A Channel 11 photographer captured video of fire damage on the second story of the home.

The Red Cross was called to help the occupants, though it’s not clear how many people live in the house.

No injuries were reported.

