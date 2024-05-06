LEGO won’t produce ‘Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood’ set

LEGO has decided not to produce a set of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” after conducting a review.

The set, created by a self-proclaimed Mister Rogers super-fan, earned production consideration over the summer when it got 10,000 supporters on the LEGO Ideas site. The official review of this set and 48 other creations began in September.

In an update on May 2, the Lego Review Board said it ultimately decided not to produce the project as a set.

“Thank you to Bricksmitherd for the passion and creativity that went into this project, and to all of you who voted so that we would have the opportunity to consider this as a potential LEGO set. We’re sorry to deliver this disappointing news,” a statement from the review team said.

During review, the project is examined by set designers, product managers, marketing representatives and more officials to determine if the concept meets LEGO’s standards.

Only two of the 49 sets considered in the September review were greenlit into the production phase.

