Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh issues warning about man accused of disturbing masses

By Jillian Hartmann, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh put out an urgent warning to local churches about a man accused of disturbing masses.

The Catholic Diocese said on April 17, a man approached a local priest from the back of a church during communion, got in his face and started yelling he was the devil and other troubling things, then ran off.

On Channel 11 News at 5 p.m., hear from a local church member who says the warning is concerning.

