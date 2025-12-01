Fire hydrant replaced after it failed during large house fire in Elizabeth Township

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews from Pennsylvania American Water replaced a fire hydrant on Dillon Road after it failed as firefighters tried to use it during a large house fire.

“It’s extremely frustrating. The public is relying on us when there is an emergency of any kind,” Fire Chief Adam Janosko said.

The Elizabeth Township Fire Department said that the home on Dillon Road is a total loss, and the cause of the fire is under investigation. There was one man inside who got out safely.

Chief Janosko said faulty hydrants have been a problem throughout the township, and that these concerns have been raised to Pennsylvania American Water, which is responsible for maintaining the hydrants.

“We’ve approached the water company to try and get some assistance with it,” Chief Janosko said. “Our stance is that we don’t believe it’s going at the frequency we would like it to, or occurring at all.”

Chief Janosko said the department also encountered a malfunctioning hydrant during the fire at Elizabeth Forward High School back in 2023, prompting a long-running review of hydrant reliability throughout the township.

Two years later, he said, the issues persist.

“We just need a surety that if there’s a hydrant on the road, it’s not just there for good looks and it’s actually going to function the way we want it to,” he said.

In a statement, Pennsylvania American Water said the hydrant involved in the Dillon Road fire had passed its scheduled inspection in September 2025 and is connected to a large-diameter main designed to provide high-volume flow for firefighting.

The company said the hydrant has been sent to the manufacturer for further analysis. “In the meantime, the damaged hydrant has been replaced to ensure continued reliability,” the statement said. The company added that it stands by the integrity of its infrastructure and plans to continue working closely with the fire department.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group