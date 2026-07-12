Fire Marshal called to Carnegie to investigate house fire

CARNEGIE, Pa. — The Fire Marshal was called to Carnegie to investigate a structure on Saturday.
According to Allegheny County 911, fire crews were called to the 500 block of Flynn Avenue for a reported structure fire around 10:15 p.m.
One person was taken to the hospital.
There is no information on other injuries at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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