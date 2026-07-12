Fire Marshal called to Carnegie to investigate house fire

CARNEGIE, Pa. — The Fire Marshal was called to Carnegie to investigate a structure on Saturday.

According to Allegheny County 911, fire crews were called to the 500 block of Flynn Avenue for a reported structure fire around 10:15 p.m.

One person was taken to the hospital.

There is no information on other injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group