Motorcycle crash on Rt 30 in North Huntingdon, coroner called to the scene

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — The Westmoreland County Coroner has been called to the scene of a motorcycle crash in North Huntingdon.
According to North Huntingdon Police Dispatch, crews were called to the area of Rt. 30 and Malts Lane around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
Channel 11’s photographer on scene said that they saw first responders and the Coroner’s Office on scene.
Dispatch did not share if there were any other injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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