NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — The Westmoreland County Coroner has been called to the scene of a motorcycle crash in North Huntingdon.

According to North Huntingdon Police Dispatch, crews were called to the area of Rt. 30 and Malts Lane around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Motorcycle crash on Rt 30 in North Huntingdon, coroner called to the scene (WPXI)

Channel 11’s photographer on scene said that they saw first responders and the Coroner’s Office on scene.

Dispatch did not share if there were any other injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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