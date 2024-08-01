Local

Fire sparked when North Braddock homeowner tried to kill yellow jackets with flames, officials say

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. — A fire sparked at a home in North Braddock when the homeowner tried to kill yellow jackets with flames, according to officials.

The fire broke out just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Swissvale Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

Officials said the fire started on the back porch and ran into the attic.

No one was hurt.

