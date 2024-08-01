Fire sparked when North Braddock homeowner tried to kill yellow jackets with flames, officials say

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. — A fire sparked at a home in North Braddock when the homeowner tried to kill yellow jackets with flames, according to officials.

The fire broke out just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Swissvale Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

Officials said the fire started on the back porch and ran into the attic.

No one was hurt.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group