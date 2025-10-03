Firefighter evaluated at scene of fully-involved house fire in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Crews battled a house fire in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood Friday morning.

The fire broke out around 8 a.m. on East Cherryhill Street at the intersection of Alries Street.

The house was fully involved when crews arrived. No one was inside at the time.

Public safety officials said a firefighter on scene had to be evaluated for exhaustion.

A fire watch has been established in the area as a precautionary measure.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

