Firefighter evaluated at scene of fully-involved house fire in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Crews battled a house fire in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood Friday morning.
The fire broke out around 8 a.m. on East Cherryhill Street at the intersection of Alries Street.
The house was fully involved when crews arrived. No one was inside at the time.
Public safety officials said a firefighter on scene had to be evaluated for exhaustion.
A fire watch has been established in the area as a precautionary measure.
An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.
