Firefighters, bomb squad called to house fire in Crafton, man found dead inside

CRAFTON, Pa. — One person was found dead as crews battled a house fire in Crafton.

Crafton Volunteer Fire Department firefighters said the fire broke out on Chartiers Avenue at 10:46 a.m. on Saturday.

The back of the house was on fire when crews arrived.

A man was found on the first floor and removed from the building. He was pronounced dead immediately, firefighters said.

The fire was put out a short time later.

The Allegheny County Bomb Squad was also called to the scene because firefighters found “suspicious devices” inside.

The Allegheny County Fire Marshal began investigating the cause of the fire once the bomb squad cleared the house.

The man’s cause and manner of death have not been released at this time.

