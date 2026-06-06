Delivery driver shot at while dropping off packages in Aliquippa

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A delivery driver avoided injury when shots were fired at his vehicle in Aliquippa early Saturday morning.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the incident happened around 4 a.m. on Knoll Street. An Amazon delivery driver was dropping off packages when an unknown person opened fire on him.

The driver showed Channel 11 that his vehicle was hit at least three times with bullets, including a shot to the windshield.

“All I wanted to do was get out of there for my safety,“ Paul Durst said. ”I was scared that I was actually gonna be hit or injured or killed. And scared the heck out of me. But I went down, got out of the area, made another delivery, then called 911.”

Durst was not hurt during the shooting. Troopers are now investigating and ask anyone with information to call the Beaver Criminal Investigation Unit at 724-773-7400.

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