Local mayor, Slippery Rock University police officer charged with DUI

WEST SUNBURY, Pa. — A local mayor who also works as a police officer at Slippery Rock University has been charged with DUI.

Edwin L. Young Jr., 23, is the mayor of West Sunbury in Butler County.

According to court documents shared on Friday, Young called to report a crash on the 700 block of Halston Road at 10:51 p.m. on May 18.

Police said Young’s black Ram 1500 crashed into a tree and rolled on its side off the roadway.

Police said an open beer was spotted inside the truck. When an officer asked Young what happened, he told officers, “I had an accident.” When officers asked Young how much he had to drink, they say he told them he “had enough.”

Pennsylvania State Police measured Young’s breath alcohol concentration at .138%.

According to the Slippery Rock University website, Young also works as a police officer with the department. We have reached out to SRU for a comment and have not heard back.

DUI charges were filed against Young on Friday.

Police said this is his first DUI.

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