Allegheny County identifies first human case of West Nile Virus in 2025

PLUM BOROUGH, Pa. — The Allegheny County Health Department has identified the first human case of West Nile virus in 2025.

The individual, who lives in Plum Borough, began experiencing symptoms in mid-July, including fever, malaise, diarrhea and anorexia, and is currently recovering at home.

The ACHD has initiated additional surveillance and investigation in the area, starting Thursday.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 70% to 80% of people infected with West Nile virus do not develop symptoms. Approximately 20% of those infected will develop a fever and other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash.

Most people with symptoms can recover on their own, but less than one percent will develop severe symptoms of neurologic illness caused by inflammation of the brain or spinal cord.

The ACHD advises residents to protect themselves from mosquitoes by removing standing water around their property, ensuring windows and doors have screens, and using insect repellent on exposed skin.

Insect repellent is especially recommended at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.

