Unseasonably cool temperatures stick around for most of the weekend

PITTSBURGH — Get ready for another unseasonably cool day.

Temperatures will be stuck in the 40s most of this afternoon with some occasional showers. In fact, the temperatures aloft could be cold enough for a little graupel to mix in...even a few wet flakes can’t be ruled out this morning north of Pittsburgh.

With clearing skies and calming winds tonight, it may set the stage for the coldest night of the week. Widespread readings near freezing are expected Sunday morning, which would put us very close to a record low set back in 1986.

Marathon runners should be prepared for the chill, but conditions will at least be dry!

Some sun will help warm us up closer to 60 Sunday afternoon and back near 70 on Monday. The threat of rain ramps up closer to the middle of next week, with steady rain expected on Wednesday, followed by likely another cool blast of air for next Thursday and Friday.

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