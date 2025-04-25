Flames damage house in Marion Township

MARION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Flames ripped through a house in Marion Township on Thursday.

Butler County dispatchers said firefighters were called to the 22000 block of West Sunbury Road in Marion Township at 4:50 p.m.

A photo shared by the Slippery Rock Volunteer Fire Company and Rescue Team showed flames shooting out of the house’s windows.

No injuries were reported.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group