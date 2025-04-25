Local

Flames damage house in Marion Township

By WPXI.com News Staff
Flames ripped through a house in Marion Township on Thursday.
MARION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Flames ripped through a house in Marion Township on Thursday.

Butler County dispatchers said firefighters were called to the 22000 block of West Sunbury Road in Marion Township at 4:50 p.m.

A photo shared by the Slippery Rock Volunteer Fire Company and Rescue Team showed flames shooting out of the house’s windows.

No injuries were reported.

