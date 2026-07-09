UPPER BURRELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A house burned to the ground in Westmoreland County.

Westmoreland County dispatchers said crews were called to the 200 block of Mosaic Boulevard at 1:35 p.m. in Upper Burrell Township.

When Channel 11 arrived at the scene, the house was no longer standing.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Channel 11 is actively working to learn more and will provide more details as they are made available.

House burns to ground in Westmoreland County A house burned to the ground in Westmoreland County. (WPXI/WPXI)

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