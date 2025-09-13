Flames rip through house in South Park Township

SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Flames ripped through a house in South Park Township on Friday.

Allegheny County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the 3600 block of Downing Street at 6:50 p.m.

A photo shared with Channel 11 showed flames shooting out of multiple windows and smoke pouring out of the house.

No injuries were reported.

Channel 11 has a crew at the scene and is actively working to learn more. Tune in to Channel 11 News at 11 p.m. for the latest developments.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group