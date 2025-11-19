Foggy start to Wednesday, followed by warm temperatures

PITTSBURGH — Patchy morning fog will give way to a mix of clouds and sun through the day on Wednesday, along with warmer temperatures.

Highs will climb back near 50, not far from the average high for this time of the year.

Fog will slow your plans again early Thursday with more clouds streaming in through the day ahead of the next rainmaker moving in Friday.

Off and on showers and the possibility of steady rain will dampen your plans at times on Friday, so have the umbrella with you.

A few showers will stick around for part of the day Saturday but Sunday looks dry.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group