Former director of Fayette County sentenced for stealing nearly $48,000

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — A man will spend up to five years in prison for stealing from a local charity.

District Attorney Mike A.. says Eric Dolfi was convicted of stealing nearly $48,000 from the Fayette County Association for the Blind.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Former director of Fayette County Association for the Blind facing nearly 500 charges for theft

Dolfi was previously sentenced to one to four years in prison but was given a stiffer penalty after withdrawing his plea.

