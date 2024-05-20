Former Heinz Chairman and CEO Tony O’Reilly dies at 88

Sir Anthony Joseph Francis O’Reilly, an Irish rugby star and international business legend, passed away Saturday in Dublin, the city where he was born. He was 88.

In Pittsburgh, he was known as Tony O’Reilly, the long-time chairman and CEO of H.J. Heinz Co., benefactor to local charities and player in the corporate community serving on local boards.

He was the first non-family member to serve as H.J. Heinz’s chairman, succeeding H.J. Heinz II in 1987. While he led Heinz, literally taking the company around the world through acquisitions and joint ventures, O’Reilly built a diverse and massive international empire of his own.

