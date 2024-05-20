Woman was drunk, speeding in fatal Churchill crash, police say

A woman has surrendered to police on charges related to a fatal crash in Churchill last month.

Police say Tiffany Reese was drunk and speeding on a wet road when she lost control of a Chevy Tahoe around 6:30 a.m. on April 30. The SUV hit a utility pole along Beulah Road, causing it to roll over.

Charmaine Lee Sewell, 62, from Wilkinsburg, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Reese did not have a driver’s license, according to court documents.

Reese is charged with homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, DUI, reckless endangerment, accidents involving death or personal injury and other traffic-related offenses. She turned herself in to Allegheny County police on Monday and was placed in the Allegheny County Jail.

