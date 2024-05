A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold for the May 18 drawing matched all five balls drawn, 9-27-35-37-38, to win $469,431.50.

The Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold at Coen Market on Duss Avenue in Ambridge. The store will earn a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

