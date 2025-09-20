Fort Cherry quarterback makes WPIAL history, becomes all-time leading scorer

MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Way back when he was a 7th grader, all Matt Sieg thought about was being able to take the field and lead his team on Friday night. Now, the senior quarterback is the all-time leading scorer in WPIAL history, breaking the record Friday night.

“It’s like something you see in a video game,” said senior safety Blake Sweder. “You think he’s going to get tackled, there’s like 6 people around him but he just gets around everyone and scores somehow.”

Fort Cherry quarterback Matt Sieg makes jaw-dropping plays every Friday night. As he celebrates a new WPIAL scoring record, he can still picture the first touchdown he scored as a freshman.

“Northgate here, and it was like an outside zone,” said Sieg. “And I think it was, was around a 60-yarder.”

Coming into this week’s game with Monessen, Sieg was three touchdowns shy of making history.

“I still don’t think it’s hit me,” said Sieg.

The old record, 117 touchdowns scored, was held by Clairton legends Tyler Boyd and Lamont Wade

“It’s pretty crazy to me,” said Sieg. “Growing up, those are the guys you look up to - the legends around here. To be able to have my name above them now is insane.”

Sieg is also the only player in WPIAL history with more than 3-thousand passing yards and 5-thousand rushing yards. Boyd himself is impressed that someone challenged his record.

“It’s huge,” said Boyd. “Without your peers and without your teammates there you will not be able to do what I’ve done. Without your coaches and everything, then you might not amount to the things that you want to get to. So shout out to that guy, by the way.”

Sieg’s humility shines through. Like Boyd, the senior knows this is more than just an individual accolade.

“It’s a record that’ll be for everybody,” said Sieg. “You know, everybody has a job to do, and when everybody does them, that’s when good things happen. So that’s happened a lot of times.”

And this week, it happened one more time. His coach sharing what happened right before the record-breaking touchdown.

“It was actually pretty funny,” said Fort Cherry Head Coach Tanner Garry. “We took a time out right before that play and told the team that if we get one more from Matt, he’s going to break the all-time record. The team told me in the huddle ‘we’re gonna get it on the next play’ which he did.”

And while he didn’t let himself think that far ahead, Sieg told us before the game the emotions would really hit when he celebrates the record with those who mean the most to him.

“Leading up to this game, a lot of people were talking about it,” said Sieg. “I was kind of hoping to get it done here. I’m super happy, it’s just such a cool thing to experience with everybody around me and so thankful to be able to do it here.”

