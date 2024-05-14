‘They were baking without air’: Kittens found in tied bag making miraculous recovery

PITTSBURGH — Several kittens are lucky to be alive after they were found in a bag on a sidewalk in a Pittsburgh neighborhood.

“They were literally left for dead,” said Amanda Coats, the founder of Greensburg rescue Kitten Scoop.

Someone found the six kittens in a bag that was tied shut on Forward Avenue in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood. That person saw the bag moving on the sidewalk and discovered the hours-old kittens inside.

“They’ll all make it,” Coats said. “They’re all doing very well.”

She’s been taking care of the kittens for about a week now, feeding them every two hours. When they were found, some of them still had umbilical cords attached.

“I’ve seen a lot of gruesome things in rescue,” Coats said. “Not very many things shake me like this.”

Coats says they were about an hour away from suffocating.

“It was 85 degrees out,” Coats said. “It was so hot. They were baking without air. It’s disgusting. I don’t know how someone could actually do something like this. It’s hard.”

She believes someone driving by just tossed them out of a car window.

“I do want whoever did throw them out to know that they made it,” Coats said.

She admits that finding the person who did this will be very difficult.

“I don’t even care if we find the person who did this because it’ll happen again,” Coats said. “I just want to put them back with their mom. That would be the ultimate right to the wrong.”

The kittens will be ready for adoption towards the end of July or the beginning of August. That’s when they’ll be about 12 weeks old. They’ll be spayed or neutered and vaccinated. If you’re interested in donating or adopting, contact Amanda Coats at Kitten Scoop.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group