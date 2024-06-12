Fourth of July 2024: Town-by-town list of fireworks displays in Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Pull up a lawn chair, it’s time for fireworks!

The 4th of July is almost here and many communities around Western Pennsylvania have already announced when they’ll be holding their annual fireworks displays.

Because Independence Day falls on a Tuesday this year, communities are holding their shows on several different days of the week.

If you can't make it to a fireworks display near you, you can watch the City of Pittsburgh's Independence Day Fireworks EXCLUSIVELY on Channel 11 on July 4th!





Allegheny County

Brentwood

Brentwood’s annual 4th of July celebration will take place on July 4, with the parade starting at 10 a.m. Click here for updates on its Facebook page.

City of Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Independence Day Celebration returns this year to Point State Park. Festivities go from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. on July 4, with fireworks happening at 9:35 p.m. You can CLICK HERE for full details on the city celebration. If you can’t make it Downtown, you can watch the fireworks in the comfort of your own home exclusively on Channel 11.

Crafton

Crafton’s annual 4th of July celebration kicks off at 4 p.m. on July 4 with live music, food trucks and free activities for the whole family. Fireworks will be set off at dusk. Click here for more information.

Dormont Borough

Dormont Day 2023 will be Tuesday, July 4 from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. at the Dormont Pool Parking Lot and Hillside. Fireworks start around 9:30 p.m.

Findlay Township

The Findlay Township Independence Day celebration will be held on July 3, with fireworks at the Recreations and Sports Complex at 9:45 p.m.

Franklin Park Borough

The Festival in the Park will be held on June 29 at Blueberry Hill Park. Events begin at 4 p.m. with fireworks at dusk. More details can be found here.

Hampton Township

Hampton Community Day will be held on Wednesday, July 3 at the soccer fields. The festivities begin at 4 p.m. with a fireworks display in the evening.

Lawrenceville

The Lawrenceville Independence Day Celebration in Arsenal Park will be held on Saturday, June 29. Activities include food booths, children’s races, youth baseball and softball games, train rides, children’s art activities, fire truck display, face painting, balloon artist, wrestling show, exotic animal show, live music, and a Zambelli Fireworks display. More info can be found here.

Monroeville

The annual Monroeville July 4th parade and fireworks will be held on July 4.

The parade begins at 9 a.m., on Route 22 in front of the Miracle Mile Shopping Center, and ends by the Monroeville Convention Center.

Fireworks will take place at 9:30 p.m. at the Monroeville Mall Annex.

Mount Lebanon Township

The all day celebration will begin at noon on July 4 at Mt. Lebanon Park. Fireworks are expected to begin around 9:30 p.m. More details can be found here.

Ohio Township

Fireworks in Ohio Township will be a few weeks after the 4th on July 20 during the annual community day. Events include a parade, food trucks, games, inflatables, live music and more. Details on that event are here.

Pine Township

Pine Township Community Day will be held June 22 from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. and will include fireworks at the end of the night around 9:30 p.m.

Ross Township

The Ross Township Independence Day Celebration will be June 30 with activities all day. The parade goes from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Perry Highway, starting at St. John’s Church and ending at Brandt’s Funeral Home. The fireworks celebration will begin at 5 p.m. and will go until 10 p.m. at 1000 Ross Municipal Drive with food trucks, a petting zoo, live music and more.

Scott Township

Fireworks will take place on July 4 at 9:30 p.m. at Scott Park.

South Fayette Township and Upper St. Clair Township

The joint fireworks presentation will be held on July 4 at 9:30 p.m. in Fairview Park. There will be limited parking in the park and additional parking will be at Boyce Mayview Park.





Armstrong County

Ford City Borough

Ford City Borough’s 2nd annual Celebration in the Park will take place on July 6th.





Beaver County

Ambridge

Ambridge’s fireworks celebration will be held on July 6 at Walter Panek Park. The park will open at 5 p.m. for events, food and drinks. Zambelli fireworks will start around 9:40 p.m. Read more here about the event.

Beaver County Boom

Beaver County Boom fireworks will take place at the convergence of the Ohio and Beaver Rivers at 9:45 p.m. In addition, Boom on the Bridge will bring music, art, food and more ahead of the fireworks show.

Hopewell Township

The Hopewell Park Fest Community Day will be July 13 from 3 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. at the Hopewell Township Community Park. Fireworks will cap the celebration at the end of the night.





Butler County

Big Butler Fair

This year’s Big Butler Fair runs from June 28-July 6 at the Big Butler Fairgrounds. Fireworks on July 4th will start shortly after dusk. More info on the entire fair can be found HERE.

Evans City

The Evans City 4th of July Fireworks will be held on Sunday, July 2 at 9 p.m.

Mars

The Mars 4th of July celebration takes place on July 4 with festivities starting at 1 p.m. in Downtown Mars. The parade will kick off at 3 p.m. and fireworks will go off at dusk.

Zelienople Borough

The Zelienople 4th of July celebrations include a parade, 5K, live music, and more! Fireworks will be at dusk at the Zelienople Community Park on the 4th of July. Full details can be found HERE.





Fayette County

Uniontown

The City of Uniontown Founding Day is taking place on June 29 in Marshall Park starting at 11 a.m.. Fireworks will take place on July 2nd around 9:30 p.m. Fireworks are best viewed in the vicinity of the Uniontown Mall. For more information, click here.





Greene County

Waynesburg

Waynesburg’s 2024 July 4th Celebration takes place on July 4 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. The day will include fun festivities, music and a firework show, which is scheduled to start around 9:30 p.m.





Indiana County

Indiana

Indiana’s Star Spangled Celebration at Mack Park Fairgrounds is happening on Tuesday, July 4 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Food vendors, craft & vendor show, kids zone, basket raffle, wine & beer garden, music, a veterans salute and fireworks are all part of the big day.





Lawrence County

New Castle

Fireworks Fest will be held on Saturday, July 20 in Downtown New Castle from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on South Mercer and East Washington Streets. The celebration includes a block party, live music, drinks, food vendors, games and fireworks.





Washington County

Canonsburg

The Canonsburg 4th of July Celebration is an all day affair with a parade at 10 a.m. and fireworks at 9:45 p.m. at the CM Stadium. CLICK HERE for a full list of details.

City of Washington

Spark at the Park returns for an afternoon of activities, live music, and fireworks starting at 11 a.m. until 10 p.m at Washington Park. The fireworks are set to start at 9:30 p.m.





Westmoreland County

Idlewild and Soak Zone

Idlewild and Soak Zone will have a special fireworks display on July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Latrobe

Latrobe 4th of July Celebration at Legion Keener Park will take place July 4-5. Fireworks kickoff at 9:30 p.m. on July 4. More details can be found on their website HERE.

Mount Pleasant Borough

Party in the Park will be held on July 3 starting at 5 p.m. at Veterans Park.





If you'd like us to include an event in your area, email us at content@wpxi.com. Please send the information along with a link to the official posting/information.









