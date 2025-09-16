Fugitive found hiding inside dryer in Braddock home’s basement

BRADDOCK, Pa. — A fugitive is in custody after being found hiding inside a dryer.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office says Devonta Youngblood, 32, of Homewood, has been a fugitive for the last three months, wanted for violating probation, indecent exposure and open lewdness.

Last week, detectives learned Youngblood was at a home on Corey Avenue in Braddock.

Investigators went to the home on Saturday, and Youngblood’s girlfriend permitted a search of the residence. During that search, Youngblood was found inside a dryer in the basement.

He was taken into custody without further incident and transported to the Allegheny County Jail.

