Person dead, another injured after early morning crash in Westmoreland County

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person has died after an early Saturday morning crash in Westmoreland County.

Murrysville Medic 1 says the two-vehicle crash took place at the intersection of Route 66 and Mamont Drive in Washington Township.

Drone photos shared by the department show a truck partially off the roadway with significant front-end damage, and a white sedan down a hillside, also seriously damaged.

Murrysville Medic 1 says one person died on scene. Another was taken to an area hospital for further treatment.

Multiple other agencies responded to the crash, including the Washington Township VFD, Sardis VFD, Holiday Park VFD, Oklahoma VFD, the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office, Washington Township Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police and PennDOT.

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