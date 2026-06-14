Storms with risks of heavy rain, damaging winds expected this afternoon

PITTSBURGH — It’s a quiet start to this Sunday, but a few showers could cross as early as mid-morning. The most active weather will come this afternoon and evening, with thunderstorms most likely between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Storms may be strong or severe, with damaging winds and very heavy rain the primary threats. An isolated tornado also can’t be ruled out given favorable dynamics, so make sure you have our app to alert you of any warnings.

Most of the rain and storms will exit east by 9 p.m. or 10 p.m., with drier and cooler air settling in overnight.

Monday will be much cooler with high temperatures struggling to get out of the 60s! We’ll keep things comfortable into Tuesday before a midweek system brings us more rain late Wednesday night into Thursday.

No big heat is in store any time soon, with highs on average expected to be in the 70s to near 80 through next weekend.

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