Fundraiser held for family of beloved Penn-Trafford football coach who died unexpectedly

GREENSBURG, Pa. — The community is rallying around the family of a beloved football coach who died unexpectedly over the weekend.

TJ Detruf was an assistant coach for the Penn-Trafford freshman football team.

Millie’s in Greensburg hosted a fundraiser for the family.

Hempfield football coach Nick Keefer helped serve up ice cream. He coaches Detruf’s son, who is Hempfield’s starting quarterback.

“It shows how much the Detruf family meant to all these communities with everybody coming in and supporting it, so I think it’s a great event, and it shows how much impact that TJ had on everybody and how important the Detrufs are to everyone,” Keefer said.

Detruf will be laid to rest on Friday.

A GoFundMe has also been set up to support the family.

