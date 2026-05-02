Man stabbed after ‘altercation’ on PRT bus in Wilkinsburg

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed on a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus on Saturday afternoon.

A Pittsburgh Regional Transit spokesperson says the incident happened around 1 p.m. on a P68-Braddock Hills Flyer bus in Wilkinsburg.

The spokesperson says a man was stabbed following an altercation on the bus. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but was last said to be conscious and alert.

Another person ran from the scene.

At this time, the East Busway is closed in both directions while Port Authority Police investigate.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

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