Gas prices dropping in western Pennsylvania

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com
Gas prices dropping in western Pennsylvania

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Gas prices are dropping in western Pennsylvania.

According to AAA, the average price in the area is $3.575, which is 5 cents cheaper than last week.

Below are the average prices for different areas:

  • $3.685 Beaver
  • $3.568 Butler
  • $3.616 Greensburg
  • $3.600 Indiana
  • $3.599 Jeannette
  • $3.698 Kittanning
  • $3.559 Latrobe
  • $3.717 Mercer
  • $3.495 New Castle
  • $3.516 New Kensington
  • $3.597 Oil City
  • $3.609 Pittsburgh
  • $3.519 Sharon
  • $3.605 Uniontown
  • $3.773 Warren
  • $3.446 Washington

