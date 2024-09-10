Gas prices dropping in western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — Gas prices are dropping in western Pennsylvania.
According to AAA, the average price in the area is $3.575, which is 5 cents cheaper than last week.
Below are the average prices for different areas:
- $3.685 Beaver
- $3.568 Butler
- $3.616 Greensburg
- $3.600 Indiana
- $3.599 Jeannette
- $3.698 Kittanning
- $3.559 Latrobe
- $3.717 Mercer
- $3.495 New Castle
- $3.516 New Kensington
- $3.597 Oil City
- $3.609 Pittsburgh
- $3.519 Sharon
- $3.605 Uniontown
- $3.773 Warren
- $3.446 Washington
