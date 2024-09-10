Gas prices dropping in western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — Gas prices are dropping in western Pennsylvania.

According to AAA, the average price in the area is $3.575, which is 5 cents cheaper than last week.

Below are the average prices for different areas:

$3.685 Beaver

$3.568 Butler

$3.616 Greensburg

$3.600 Indiana

$3.599 Jeannette

$3.698 Kittanning

$3.559 Latrobe

$3.717 Mercer

$3.495 New Castle

$3.516 New Kensington

$3.597 Oil City

$3.609 Pittsburgh

$3.519 Sharon

$3.605 Uniontown

$3.773 Warren

$3.446 Washington

