Woman killed, 2 people hurt in shooting at Lawrence County bar

ELLPORT, Pa. — A woman was killed, and two people hurt in an overnight shooting at a Lawrence County bar.

The shooting happened at Breakers Pub, which is on Portersville Road in Ellport.

A police source tells Channel 11 that a woman was killed and two people were injured.

Both people hurt in the shooting were taken to Pittsburgh area hospitals. One person is stable; the other is in critical condition.

The police source tells us there was an altercation inside the bar, and someone was escorted out. Several minutes later, shots were fired.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group