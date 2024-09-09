Pitt director of athletics Heather Lyke relieved of duties

PITTSBURGH — The University of Pittsburgh announced Monday that director of athletics Heather Lyke has been relieved of her duties.

Lyke joined the Panthers in 2017. During her tenure, she led the football team to its first ACC championship and the volleyball team to its first NCAA Final Four, among other accomplishments.

“As we enter a new era in college athletics, one that seems to change by the day, we need a new vision and a new leader of our athletics department. On behalf of all Panthers, we wish Heather and her family the best with appreciation for their service to Pitt,” University of Pittsburgh Chancellor Joan Gabel said.

“Pitt Athletics has a long tradition of being one of the nation’s leading athletics programs, with world-class student athletes, coaches and staff, and amazing fans and donors, all anchored in one of the world’s top research universities. The program truly represents the front porch of our University, bringing in our community by serving as an important access point across campus, our region, our nation and the world,” Gabel continued.

Jennifer Tuscano will serve as interim director of athletics while a nationwide search is underway for the new person to fill the role.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group