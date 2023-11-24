GetGo offering $1 off per gallon on all fuel for Black Friday; here’s how to get the discount

PITTSBURGH — GetGo announced a major fuel discount as part of Giant Eagle’s Black Friday specials.

All grades of fuel, including diesel, will be $1 off the posted per gallon price when using myPerks Pay Direct, AdvantagePay, or the myPerks Pay Rewards Visa Credit Card at every GetGo location while supplies last.

You can enroll for myPerks for free at www.gianteagle.com/pay.

The deal ends at 11:59 p.m. Friday.

