Pittsburgh Riverhounds to build multifield sports complex in Westmoreland County

Pittsburgh Riverhounds has plans for a new, multifield sports complex to be built in North Huntington Township, Westmoreland County, about 20 miles southeast of the Hounds’ Highmark Stadium home in Pittsburgh.

The new complex will expand the footprint for the Hounds and Hounds Academy while adding facilities that will support existing organizations and sports programming in the surrounding community, the organization said in a news release.

“After seeing the way things have thrived since the opening of the AHN Montour Sports Complex in Coraopolis, we couldn’t be more excited to be able to continue that growth with a new facility in North Huntingdon,” Riverhounds owner Tuffy Shallenberger said. “This is another major investment to grow soccer in Western Pennsylvania, and the development will also provide a boost to North Huntingdon and the surrounding communities. I want to thank the North Huntingdon Township Board of Commissioners for their support and for making it possible to get this project started.”

The planned development is on 42 acres just off U.S. Route 30, not far from the Norwin Town Square shopping center. When completed, the facility will include a full-size indoor field and multiple full-size outdoor fields suitable for soccer and other sports.

Other features will include parking for the indoor and outdoor fields, lights over the multiple turf fields, a concession stand and a limited amount of bleacher seating at each outdoor field.

“This new complex will give the Riverhounds and our Academy another top-class facility to compliment our existing homes in Connellsville, Coraopolis and at Highmark Stadium,” said Jeff Garner, Riverhounds president. “North Huntingdon will be a tremendous addition, and we’re eager to bring Riverhounds training and programming closer to so many people in that part of our region.”

For more information about the Riverhounds and Riverhounds Academy, visit www.riverhounds.com .

