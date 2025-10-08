Giant Eagle employee fired, police investigating alleged incident involving customer

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A Giant Eagle employee is off the job as police investigate allegations of an incident involving a customer.

The incident is believed to have taken place at the store on Rodi Road in Penn Hills last month.

Channel 11’s Lauren Talotta has been pressing for answers all day.

Tune in to Channel 11 News at 5 p.m. for details on the investigation and hear from shoppers who say they never expected a situation like this to happen at their local grocery store.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group